Want to keep lizards and cockroaches away from your home? Explore simple kitchen tips, everyday household remedies and practical cleaning habits that may help deter pests and keep your kitchen cleaner.

October rains and high humidity usually bring a lot of lizards and cockroaches into our homes. Weather changes outside force these pests to look for dry and safe spots inside your house. Cockroaches usually gather around food and damp areas. Lizards, on the other hand, enter your house to hunt small insects. You will mostly spot them near the kitchen, bathrooms, doors, and windows. You can easily control this pest problem if you take a few precautions during your pre-Diwali house cleaning. Here is everything you need to know.

What are these home remedies?

Garlic and onions have a very strong smell. Lizards absolutely hate this smell, so many people use them as a quick home remedy. You just need to place onion slices or garlic cloves in the corners of your rooms. You must keep these pieces away from children and pets, though. Make sure you throw away the rotten pieces immediately. Some people also keep cloves in the kitchen when they spot cockroaches. Cloves do have a strong smell, but there is very little proof that keeping them in corners will completely wipe out cockroaches. You must keep your kitchen clean, clear out food waste, and stop water stagnation to actually reduce the cockroach menace.

Does chilli powder work?

Some people mix chilli powder with water and spray it in areas where lizards roam. Chilli powder can easily irritate your eyes, skin, and breathing pipes. You should avoid spraying such harsh mixtures indoors, especially if you have kids or pets at home. You need to seal the cracks around your doors and windows instead. Install mesh screens on your windows. You should never leave dirty dishes out overnight. Do not leave them soaking in the sink. You must store all your food in tight containers. Take your garbage out every single day. You must immediately fix any water leaks under the sink or in the bathroom. You also need to control the tiny insects in your house if you want to stop lizards from coming in to eat them.

Professional help is necessary!

You should definitely call for professional pest control if the cockroach infestation gets too severe. You can effectively control lizards and cockroaches by cleaning regularly, sealing cracks, and reducing dampness, rather than just depending on natural methods.

(Disclaimer: All the information provided above is based on general information available on the internet. Asianetnews has not independently verified this.)