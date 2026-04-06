2 7 Image Credit : social media

1. Eno

This is a really modern method. Just take a cup of lukewarm water and drop in a packet of Eno, or any antacid tablet. Let the strainer soak in it for 10 minutes. The bubbles that form will automatically push out the grease stuck in the tiny holes. Once you take it out, give it a light scrub with an old toothbrush, rinse well under tap water, and wipe with a dry cloth. The grease will be gone, and it won't rust either.