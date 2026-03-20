Mixer Jar Cleaning: Tough Stains Lingering? This Quick Fix Works Wonders!
We use mixer-grinders daily, and though they look clean, gunk under the blades is a real issue. This hidden dirt can harbour bacteria, posing health risks and making proper, regular cleaning essential.
Mixer Jar Cleaning: Tough Stains Lingering? This Quick Fix Works Wonders!
Ingredients needed to clean the mixer jar
All you need is lemon, baking soda, detergent powder, and water to make your jar look brand new.
Here's how to clean it:
First, put one spoon of baking soda at the bottom of the jar. Squeeze some lemon juice on it, then add detergent powder and a little water. Use hot water for very tough grease. Let it sit for 15 minutes to loosen all the dirt. After that, scrub well with a toothbrush or a special long-handled brush, which you can find online or in local markets. These brushes help you easily reach the dirt under the blade.
Finally, rinse with clean water, and your mixer jar will be sparkling like new. Make sure to dry it completely so the blades don't rust.
A note on mixer jar maintenance
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