Looking for the perfect Karwa Chauth gift for your wife? Discover 8 unique and romantic ideas to make her feel truly special and appreciated on this meaningful day. She’ll love every thoughtful surprise.

Karwa Chauth, the biggest festival for married women, will be celebrated on October 9th this year. If you are celebrating this festival with your wife for the first time, a gift is a must. If you want to give something other than gold jewelry, here is a list of 8 unique gifts that might be useful.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Personalized Moonlight Lamp

The moon is worshipped on Karwa Chauth. Taking inspiration from this, you can gift your wife a personalized lamp. You can have a couple's photo and a special message printed on it. There are many online stores that offer this service.

Wooden Jewelry Box

It may not be gold or silver, but you can put in the effort to make a handcrafted jewelry box yourself. Women love these. Besides, the vintage trend is all over social media these days. If you don't have time to make it yourself, you can also order one.

Spa and Wellness Kit

Away from office and household chores, you can gift your wife a spa and wellness voucher. This can be a great gift for her to relax amidst a busy schedule.

Hand Watch

Everyone loves a hand watch. If your budget is between 4-5 thousand rupees, you can choose a branded watch for your wife from companies like Titan, Sonata, Fossil, or Casio. -

Skin Care Products

Hardly any woman steps out of the house without some skin care. To make her happy, you can gift her skin care products from her favorite brand. Currently, sales are being offered on platforms from Nykaa to Amazon, so you might also get a chance to save some money.

Customized Photo Scrapbook

A scrapbook never goes out of fashion. If you are celebrating this festival together for the first time, you can create a customized photo cover by collecting memories from when you met to your wedding and now Karwa Chauth.

Instant Camera

Girls love taking photos. If your wife is also like that, an instant camera would be a great gift. You can buy it from Amazon, Flipkart, or any offline electronics store.

Weekend Trip Plan

If you haven't spent quality time with your partner in a while, you can plan a weekend trip. Your wife will love this, and you will also get a chance to spend time with each other.