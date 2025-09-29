Karwa Chauth is a Hindu fast observed by married women for their husbands’ well-being. In 2025, it will be observed on October 10, with fasting from sunrise until moonrise and evening puja rituals.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant and spiritually meaningful fasts observed by married Hindu women. Celebrated with immense devotion and love, this vrat (fast) is primarily observed for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of the husband. Women fast from sunrise to moonrise, refraining from both food and water, making it one of the strictest and most revered fasts in Hindu tradition.

Significance of Karwa Chauth

Observed on the Chaturthi tithi (fourth day) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, the Karwa Chauth fast holds immense cultural and emotional value. Not only is it a symbol of love and dedication, but it also fosters spiritual discipline. Traditionally, married women observe this fast, but even young women whose marriages have been fixed also take part in this auspicious ritual.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha will begin at 10:54 PM on Thursday, October 9, and will continue until 7:38 PM on Friday, October 10. Therefore, Karwa Chauth will be observed on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat

The Karwa Chauth puja is performed in the evening, shortly before moonrise. The auspicious time for performing the Karwa Chauth puja this year is:

Puja Muhurat: 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM

Duration: 1 hour and 14 minutes

This time is considered ideal for offering prayers to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, along with Karwa Mata, and listening to the Karwa Chauth Katha (story).

Yoga and Nakshatra on Karwa Chauth

This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed under Siddhi Yoga and Krittika Nakshatra, both of which are considered auspicious for religious observances.

Siddhi Yoga will be present until 5:41 PM, after which Vyatipata Yoga will begin.

Krittika Nakshatra will remain until 5:31 PM, followed by Rohini Nakshatra.

Duration of the Waterless Fast

This year, the Karwa Chauth fast will be observed for approximately 14 hours. Women observing the fast will abstain from both food and water during this period.

Fast Begins (Sunrise): 6:19 AM

Moonrise (Parana Time): 8:13 PM

Total Duration of Fast: 13 hours and 54 minutes

Moonrise Time on Karwa Chauth

The moon plays a pivotal role in concluding the Karwa Chauth fast. Fasting women break their vrat only after sighting the moon and offering Arghya (sacred water offering) to it.

Moonrise Time: 8:13 PM

After sighting the moon and offering Arghya, women perform Parana, consuming water and food to break their fast.