Karwa Chauth 2025: Slay in a Red Saree Inspired by Bollywood Divas

lifestyle Sep 18 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Pinterest
Red Saree with Booti Work

For a simple, elegant red saree, this design with delicate booti work is perfect, offering a subtle and graceful look.

Image credits: Pinterest
Red Saree with Jaal Work

This saree design with jaal work is also amazing. In this, you will find beautiful embroidery and thread work on the border and all over the saree.

Image credits: Pinterest
Red Saree with Mirror Work

Mirror work is trending on sarees and suits. This saree’s heavy mirror details give an elegant, angelic look—perfect for Karwa Chauth.

Image credits: Pinterest
Heavy Embroidery Saree

This heavy embroidery saree, inspired by Kareena Kapoor, offers a stunning look. It’s a hot trend this year and perfect for Karwa Chauth to achieve a celebrity-style vibe.

Image credits: Pinterest
Plain Saree with Heavy Embroidery Blouse

What’s better than a plain saree paired with a heavily embroidered blouse? This combo offers a flawless celebrity look that’s sure to make you stand out beautifully.

Image credits: Pinterest
Lehenga Style Net Saree

If you are a new bride, this saree will enhance your beauty. This saree comes in a lehenga style, and a shrug will also look fantastic to make the look even more beautiful.

Image credits: Pinterest

