Planning a winter getaway? Explore Jibhi in Himachal Pradesh with this travel guide covering scenic spots, things to do, travel tips, accommodation options and what to know before your mountain escape.

Skip the usual Shimla and Manali rush this winter. Jibhi is a hidden village in Himachal Pradesh where you wake up to bird songs and spend evenings in pine forests. It has zero pollution and no crowds. If you want a peaceful nature getaway, Jibhi is your perfect destination.

We all get tired of busy city life, office stress, and traffic noise. We just want to escape to a place with green trees and blue skies. Winter is right around the corner, and it is the best time to travel. Mountains hit differently during the winter season.

When we think of Himachal Pradesh, we usually picture Shimla, Manali, or Dharamshala. But these popular spots are completely packed right now. If you are looking for real peace, you should visit Jibhi. It is an unexplored village in Himachal.

This tiny village sits in the beautiful Tirthan Valley. It actually ranks first for cleanliness in Himachal. You will not hear any loud car horns or see crowded mall roads here. You will only find traditional wooden houses, apple orchards, and the soothing sound of the Tirthan river.

Top things to see and do in Jibhi

1. Jibhi Waterfall Mini Trek: You can reach this waterfall with just a 10-minute walk from the village. This small waterfall looks even more magical during winter, hidden deep inside the forest. You can easily spend hours sitting here.

2. Choi Waterfall and Bahu Lake: This is the most beautiful trek in Jibhi. You have to walk for about an hour. You will cross small wooden bridges and pine forests on the way. Finally, you will reach Bahu Lake. The locals consider this lake very sacred.

3. Jalori Pass: This mountain pass is just 12 km away from Jibhi. It sits at a height of 3120 meters. You will find plenty of snow here during winter. You get a complete 360-degree view of the Himalayas from the top. You can also do a 5 km trek from the pass to reach Serolsar Lake.

4. Fishing and Camping at Tirthan River: Tirthan Valley is famous for its Trout fish. You can try angling here. Riverside camping is also an amazing experience. You can enjoy a warm bonfire under a sky full of stars at night.

5. Doing Absolutely Nothing: The best part about visiting Jibhi is just relaxing. You can sit on the balcony of your wooden homestay, read a good book, sip hot tea, and simply feel the cold mountain breeze.

How to reach and where to stay

How to reach: You can take a flight or train from Kolkata to Delhi or Chandigarh. From there, you can take a bus or cab to Aut. Jibhi is just 8 km away from Aut. You can also get direct buses from Delhi to Aut, which takes around 12 hours.

Where to stay: You will not find massive commercial hotels here. The village has beautiful wooden homestays. The room rent ranges between Rs 1200 and Rs 2500. You should definitely book your stay in advance.

Best time to visit

October to March is the ideal time. You will get snow in December and January, and the tourist crowd stays low.

Trip budget

A 3-night, 4-day trip for two people will cost you around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

Jibhi is waiting for you if you want to escape the city madness and spend some quiet time with yourself.