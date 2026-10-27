Kaju Katli, Laddu, Gulab Jamun, and Barfi hold a special place in Diwali celebrations. The carbohydrates and sugar in these sweets can spike your blood sugar levels.

You do not have to avoid your favourite sweets completely. You should avoid eating many types of sweets at the same time. You can pick one favourite sweet and eat a small portion. You must eat slowly and enjoy the taste. You should factor this into your planned meal size and total carbohydrate intake.

2. Do Not Skip Meals To Eat Sweets

You make a mistake if you skip lunch thinking you can eat more at the Diwali feast.

You risk a severe drop in blood sugar if you skip meals, especially if you take insulin or blood sugar-lowering medicines. You also tend to overeat at the feast because you stay hungry for a long time.

You must stick to your regular meal times as much as possible. You should not skip breakfast or lunch just to eat sweets. You must include the sweet in your overall diet plan. You should never change your medicine or insulin dosage on your own.