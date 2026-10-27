Hygiene stands as the biggest reason behind wearing a white cap in the kitchen. Chefs normally wear caps to stop hair from falling into the food. They choose white specifically to maintain top-level hygiene. A white cap immediately shows even a tiny stain or dirt mark. Chefs must clean their hats and clothes regularly because of this reason. This practice builds strong trust among customers. The white colour acts like a guarantee for a clean cooking environment. Famous French chef Boucher introduced a strict rule in the 18th century. He ordered all chefs to wear white hats to maintain kitchen hygiene. Kitchens around the world still follow this exact rule.

What is the name of this hat?

People call this iconic white hat a "Toque" or "Toque blanche" in the French language. 'Toque blanche' simply translates to a white hat.