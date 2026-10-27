Collect the milk cream

You must boil the milk well, let it cool, and then remove the top cream layer using a clean spoon. You should put this in a closed container and keep it in the fridge immediately. You can use the freezer to store the cream for a longer time.

Extract butter from the cream

You need to churn the collected cream in a mixer or churner while it is still cold. You can add a little cold water if needed. The fat will soon gather into butter, and a buttermilk-like liquid will separate.

Wash the butter

You must take the separated butter and wash it gently two or three times in clean cold water. This action helps remove leftover buttermilk and milk particles. You should drain the water completely after washing.

Heat on a low flame

You need to place the butter in a heavy-bottomed pan and heat it on a medium or low flame. It will melt and froth first. The moisture content will then start reducing. You must watch out for milk particles settling at the bottom. They will burn easily if you use a high flame.

Check the ghee consistency

The froth will settle down, and the ghee will show a clear golden yellow colour. You should turn off the stove when the bottom milk particles turn light golden brown and start releasing a rich aroma. You must not heat it until the colour becomes very dark.

Filter and store

You must filter the ghee using a clean strainer once it cools down a bit. You should store it in a completely dry glass or steel jar. You need to be careful while handling hot ghee.

You can make ghee by first turning the cream into butter and then heating it. You can also heat the cream directly to make ghee, but this method leaves behind too many milk solids.