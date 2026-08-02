Discover Loktak Lake in Manipur, renowned for its distinctive 'phumdis' – circular floating islands made of vegetation, soil, and organic matter. Experience traditional boating adventure through this unique ecosystem, navigating between these natural wonders and observing local life. The lake is also home to the Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world, which protects the endangered Sangai deer. Experiencing the intricate network of water channels and observing the fishermen on their traditional circular boats provides an intimate connection with this natural marvel. It is truly mesmerizing.