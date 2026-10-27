1. Boil the milk well

You must pour one litre of milk into a heavy-bottomed pan and boil it on a medium flame. You should watch carefully so the milk does not spill over.

2. Reduce the milk

You need to stir the milk constantly so it does not stick to the bottom. You must scrape the cream from the sides and mix it back in. You should continue this until the milk reduces significantly and thickens.

3. Add the country sugar

You must lower the flame and add the country sugar once the milk reduces. You need to stir until the sugar dissolves completely. The mixture might loosen up a bit after adding sugar, but it will thicken again as you keep cooking.

4. Stir until the right consistency

You should keep stirring on a low flame until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan and gathers together. You must not let it burn or stick to the bottom. You will make the sweet too hard if you overcook it.

5. Cool and cut into pieces

You need to transfer the mixture to a plate and spread it evenly. You can cut and serve it once it cools down completely. You should let it rest a little longer if the mixture feels too soft.

You will need about an hour or more to make this traditional reduced-milk sweet. You should always check the consistency rather than watching the clock, because cooking time changes based on milk quantity, pan width, and stove heat.