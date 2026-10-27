Did Bigg Boss contestant Lakshmi Gowda really spend just ₹50,000 on her outfits? Explore the claim about her wardrobe budget and what she revealed about her Bigg Boss fashion expenses.

Lakshmi Gowda recently came out of the Bigg Boss house. She opened up about her real life, her IT job, and her show preparations. People usually think contestants spend lakhs on branded clothes and shoes before entering the house. But this contestant thought exactly like a pure middle-class girl. You can clearly see this in her interview.

How much did she spend on clothes?

Reporters asked her about her shopping expenses for the show. She replied that she did not spend much. She spent only 50,000 rupees in total for her clothes, shoes, and accessories for both the 'Agni Parikshe' and the grand launch. She shared this simple fact with a smile. She said she did not buy any branded clothes. She bought everything from street shops and factory outlets.

Did she quit her IT job? What is her salary?

People also asked if she left her job after entering Bigg Boss. She clarified that she has not quit her IT job yet. She explained that she has not found a strong base in the entertainment field yet. She joined work as a fresher just 1.5 years ago. Her yearly package is around 4.5 to 5 lakh rupees. She is taking a complete break this week. She will go back to the office and resume work from next week. She stated that she will serve her notice period and join acting full-time only if she gets good and stable offers in the film industry.

She also spoke about her family background. She mentioned that they belong to a normal middle-class family. Her father works in real estate, and her mother is a homemaker. She proudly said that she does not depend on anyone financially and manages her own expenses.

Who will be the Bigg Boss winner?

Reporters finally asked her who should win the Bigg Boss trophy this season. She replied that Thandav should lift the trophy. She added that nobody would be happier than her if Thandav wins. But she pointed out that he is falling too much for emotions.

She gave an example from the weekend episode. Host Kiccha Sudeep gave the contestants a task during the weekend panchayat. They had to name their real 'Mitra' (close friend) and 'Shatru' (enemy) in the house and give them a specific belt. Gagan started crying during this task. Thandav immediately went and gave the 'Mitra' belt to Gagan. Lakshmi Gowda predicted that Thandav will definitely win the Bigg Boss cup if he keeps friendship and emotions aside. She concluded that if Thandav misses the cup, Gagan will be the clear winner among the boys, and Soundarya will win among the girls.