    IVF pregnancy after 50: Is it safe? What is the successful rate? Read THIS

    Under India's new Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) (Regulation) Act of 2021, women must be under the age of 50 and males under the age of 55 to be eligible for assisted reproductive technology treatments such as IVF.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    The safety concerns of women undergoing IVF beyond the age of 35 may pose challenges due to the advanced age. It's important to note that success rates tend to decline with advancing age due to factors such as diminished ovarian reserve and decreased egg quality. However, this can vary depending on individual factors such as overall health, underlying fertility issues, and overall health. While older women may have lower success rates with IVF using their eggs, the use of donor eggs can significantly improve the chances of achieving a successful pregnancy.

    Here are some key considerations regarding IVF for women beyond the age of 50:

    1. Diminished ovarian reserve: With age, eggs' quantity and quality decline, making it harder to retrieve viable eggs for fertilization during IVF. This often results in a limited number of available eggs, reducing the success rates of IVF using a woman's own eggs.

    2. Increased risk of pregnancy complications: Advanced maternal age is linked to a higher likelihood of pregnancy complications such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, preeclampsia, and placental abnormalities. These issues can significantly impact the health of both the mother and the baby during pregnancy and childbirth.

    3. Higher chances of chromosomal abnormalities: Older women have a greater risk of producing eggs with chromosomal abnormalities like Down syndrome, increasing the chances of miscarriage or the birth of a child with genetic disorders. This risk significantly escalates after the age of 35 and continues to rise as women age further.

    4. Physical and emotional considerations: Pregnancy and childbirth are physically demanding processes, particularly for women in their late 40s. It's crucial for older women considering IVF to evaluate their overall health and readiness for pregnancy thoroughly. Additionally, they must weigh the emotional and practical implications of raising a child at an advanced age.

    5. Optimization of Overall Health: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle before and during IVF treatment can positively impact the chances of success and the overall well-being of both the mother and the baby. This includes eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, managing stress, and avoiding harmful substances such as tobacco and excessive alcohol.

    6. Close Monitoring and Follow-up: Throughout the IVF process, older individuals should receive close monitoring by their healthcare team to track ovarian response, adjust treatment protocols as needed, and identify any potential complications early on. Regular prenatal care during pregnancy is also essential to monitor the health of both the mother and the developing fetus

    -Dr Hima Deepthi, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad

     

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 3:26 PM IST
