    Oranges to Figs: 7 calcium rich fruits you must consume for good bone health

    Explore 7 calcium-rich fruits: Oranges, Figs, Kiwi, Dates, Apricots, Mulberries, and Blackberries. Boost bone health deliciously

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Calcium is a crucial mineral required for maintaining healthy bones and teeth, facilitating proper muscle function, and supporting nerve transmission. While dairy products are often the go-to source for calcium, many fruits also offer significant amounts of this essential mineral. Incorporating calcium-rich fruits into your diet not only diversifies your nutrient intake but also adds a burst of flavor and freshness to your meals. Let's explore seven fruits brimming with calcium and the benefits they offer.

    1. Oranges: Oranges are not only famous for their vitamin C content but also for their decent calcium levels. One medium-sized orange provides around 52 milligrams of calcium, contributing to your daily intake while offering a refreshing burst of citrus flavor. Additionally, oranges contain other essential nutrients like potassium and vitamin A, further enhancing their nutritional value.

    2. Figs: Figs are a sweet and nutritious fruit packed with fiber, potassium, and calcium. Just three medium-sized figs provide approximately 150 milligrams of calcium, making them an excellent choice for bone health. Figs are versatile and can be enjoyed fresh or dried, adding a delightful sweetness to both sweet and savory dishes.

    3. Kiwi: Kiwi is not only known for its vibrant green color and tangy taste but also for its impressive calcium content. One medium-sized kiwi contains about 60 milligrams of calcium, along with a hefty dose of vitamin C and fiber. Incorporating kiwi into your diet can help support bone health and boost your immune system.

    4. Dates: Dates are a natural energy booster packed with essential nutrients, including calcium. Just five dates provide approximately 35 milligrams of calcium, along with a generous amount of fiber and antioxidants. Dates are a delicious and convenient snack, perfect for satisfying cravings while nourishing your body.

    5. Apricots: Apricots are a juicy and flavorful fruit that offers a good amount of calcium along with vitamins A and C. Five fresh apricots provide around 40 milligrams of calcium, promoting strong bones and overall well-being. Whether enjoyed fresh or dried, apricots make a delightful addition to salads, desserts, and savory dishes.

    6. Mulberries: Mulberries are small, sweet berries packed with calcium, iron, and vitamin C. One cup of mulberries contains approximately 55 milligrams of calcium, making them a fantastic addition to your diet for bone health and immune support. Mulberries can be enjoyed fresh, dried, or incorporated into smoothies and baked goods.

    7. Blackberries: Blackberries are not only delicious but also offer a significant amount of calcium, along with antioxidants and fiber. One cup of blackberries provides about 42 milligrams of calcium, contributing to strong bones and teeth. Incorporating blackberries into your diet adds a burst of flavor and nutrition to your meals, whether eaten fresh, frozen, or blended into smoothies.

    Incorporating these seven calcium-rich fruits into your diet can help ensure you meet your daily calcium needs while enjoying a variety of flavors and nutrients. Whether eaten fresh, dried, or incorporated into meals and snacks, these fruits offer a delicious way to support overall health and well-being.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
