'Why oppose Hindi but dub Tamil films for profit...? Pawan Kalyan slams TN leaders over NEP row

Janasena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan criticized Tamil Nadu politicians for their stance on Hindi. Speaking at the party’s 12th foundation day, he questioned the logic behind opposing Hindi while allowing Tamil movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gains.
 

'Why oppose Hindi but dub Tamil films for profit...? Pawan Kalyan slams TN leaders over NEP row anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 15, 2025, 7:15 AM IST

Kakinada: Janasena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday (Mar 14) criticized Tamil Nadu politicians for what he called "hypocrisy" regarding the alleged imposition of Hindi in the state. He pointed out that while these leaders oppose Hindi, they allow Tamil movies to be dubbed in the language for financial gain.

"I do not understand why some criticize Sanskrit. Why do Tamil Nadu politicians oppose Hindi while allowing their movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi--what kind of logic is that?" Kalyan asked while addressing the party's 12th foundation day at Pithampuram in Kakinada.

Kalyan's comments come amid Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing the Union government of 'Hindi imposition' and refusing to implement the three-language formula laid out in the NEP as a protest.

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row

Emphasizing India's linguistic diversity, Kalyan said that the country needs multiple languages, including Tamil, rather than just two dominant ones. "India needs multiple languages, including Tamil, not just two. We must embrace linguistic diversity - not only to maintain the integrity of our nation but also to foster love and unity among its people," Kalyan said.

His remarks follow Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's comments on March 13, in which he labelled the NEP as a "saffronized policy" designed to promote Hindi rather than develop India. He alleged that the policy threatens to destroy Tamil Nadu's education system.

"National Education Policy is not education policy, it is saffronise policy. The policy was not created to develop India but to develop Hindi. We are opposing the Policy as that would destroy the Tamil Nadu education system completely," Stalin said in Tiruvallur.

Stalin further accused the central government of withholding funds to pressure the state into implementing the NEP.

"We are asking for your tax share, which we paid with our efforts. What is the problem with this? Is it fair to threaten without releasing funds for the welfare of 43 lakh schools? As we didn't accept NEP, they are refusing to release funds that belong to Tamil Nadu," he said.

"We would have welcomed the scheme if it brought everyone into education. But is NEP like that? NEP has all the factors that remove people from education. This is how this policy is, and that's why we are opposing it," he added. 

Who is Udaya Kumar, the Tamilian whose rupee symbol was replaced by Tamil Nadu?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur shot at home in Himachal's Bilaspur; probe underway anr

Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur shot at home in Himachal's Bilaspur; probe underway

India becomes one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: ISRO Chief anr

India becomes one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: ISRO Chief

Kerala: Vlogger Junaid dies in road accident amid sexual assault allegations anr

Kerala: Vlogger Junaid dies in road accident amid sexual assault allegations

Amit Shah begins 3-day Assam visit; to inaugurate police academy, address Bodo student conference ddr

Amit Shah begins 3-day Assam visit; to inaugurate police academy, address Bodo student conference

Chaos at Golden Temple: Five injured as attacker storms Shri Guru Ramdas Sarai with iron rod (WATCH) ddr

Chaos at Golden Temple: Five injured as attacker storms Shri Guru Ramdas Sarai with iron rod (WATCH)

Recent Stories

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto IPL march 15 2025

LIVE India News updates on March 15: Oppose Hindi but Dub Tamil films?: Pawan Kalyan

Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur shot at home in Himachal's Bilaspur; probe underway anr

Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur shot at home in Himachal's Bilaspur; probe underway

Indian markets not out of the woods yet: Nuvama sees more panic coming AJR

Indian markets not out of the woods yet: Nuvama sees more panic coming

Alia Bhatt inspired fitness motivation: For perfect toned body MEG

Alia Bhatt inspired fitness motivation: For perfect toned body

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature surging towards 40 degrees in March itself? Check HERE ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature surging towards 40 degrees in March itself? Check HERE

Recent Videos

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Video Icon
SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

Video Icon
Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon