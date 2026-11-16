5 Natural Plants And Spices That May Help Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
Worried about snakes entering your home? Certain natural ingredients are believed to help repel snakes. Here are some commonly used plants and spices that may help keep them away.
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Natural Snake Repellents for Your Home
Snake movement increases heavily around our homes during or after the monsoon season. This situation causes serious worry for many families. Using chemical or poisonous medicines can lead to severe health issues for small kids and pets in the house. But you can keep snakes away from your home surroundings using completely natural methods, without any negative effects. Snakes just hate certain special smells. According to international organizations like the USDA and various scientific studies, these methods work really well.
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Cinnamon Oil to Keep Snakes Away
Cinnamon oil has a great reputation among snake repellent methods. Snakes feel extremely uncomfortable and turn back the moment they catch its strong smell. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services under the US Department of Agriculture officially recommended this method. You can spray this in areas where snakes might enter the house. Clove works exactly like cinnamon oil. Using a mix of both shows results much faster.
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The Effect of Eugenol and Garlic
Eugenol is the main chemical substance found in cloves. It completely ruins the snake's scent-detecting system. This causes severe discomfort to snakes, making them leave the area immediately. Also, garlic works wonderfully according to a study published by Science Direct. The sulfur smell in garlic irritates a special organ that snakes have. Crushing a little garlic and sprinkling it around the house gives good results. However, rain reduces its effect, so you need to reapply it occasionally.
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Lemongrass and Marigold Plants
Snakes absolutely cannot bear the citronella smell coming from lemongrass. Growing it in your front yard or near windows is a very easy way. It also does not need much water. Similarly, the solution from marigold roots and the smell of marigold flowers block snakes from coming that way. They also keep rats, which are food for snakes, far away. Therefore, growing these around gardens is very beneficial.
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Other Precautions You Must Follow
Cinnamaldehyde is the main natural chemical compound that gives cinnamon its special strong smell and taste. Its strong scent drives snakes away. Instead of sprinkling it directly, you can easily use it over large areas by mixing a little in water or oil and using a spray bottle. Along with these scents, always keeping the surroundings of our house clean will prevent snakes from coming.
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