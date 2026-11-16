1 5 Image Credit : Chatgpt తో రూపొందించిన ప్రతీకాత్మక చిత్రం

Natural Snake Repellents for Your Home

Snake movement increases heavily around our homes during or after the monsoon season. This situation causes serious worry for many families. Using chemical or poisonous medicines can lead to severe health issues for small kids and pets in the house. But you can keep snakes away from your home surroundings using completely natural methods, without any negative effects. Snakes just hate certain special smells. According to international organizations like the USDA and various scientific studies, these methods work really well.