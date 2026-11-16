The biggest worry with rising pollutant levels is the increase infine particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10. These pollutants can reach deep into the respiratory passages and, in the case of PM2.5, enter the alveoli of the lungs.

Diwali celebrations affect people's respiratory health not only during the festival but also in the days that follow. The pollutants produced by the use of fireworks not only pollute the air temporarily, but they keep polluting the air for the next few days. This impacts the respiratory system of people, especially children, senior citizens, and those already suffering from lung diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchitis.

The biggest worry with rising pollutant levels is the increase in fine particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10. These pollutants can reach deep into the respiratory passages and, in the case of PM2.5, enter the alveoli of the lungs. These can irritate the airways and aggravate existing respiratory conditions. Other gases that can cause further irritation are sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides.

Symptoms

Symptoms after exposure to these pollutants include coughing, throat irritation, wheezing, chest congestion, breathlessness, excess phlegm production, and a burning sensation in the eyes and nose. Patients with asthma may experience more frequent attacks, whereas patients with COPD may suffer from increased breathlessness and an increase in coughing. Even individuals without a previous history of respiratory illness may experience temporary breathing discomfort, particularly if they are exposed to high pollution levels for prolonged periods.

Children and senior citizens are highly vulnerable to pollutants due to immature lungs and low lung capacity, along with other underlying conditions that they might be suffering from. People working outdoors or travelling through polluted zones will get exposed to pollution for a long time.

In order to limit the effect, people should stop outdoor physical activities, morning walks and exercise whenever there is poor AQI levels. It will also help in lowering pollution exposure if one wears N95 mask while going out. In addition to this, one can close windows in case of high pollution levels, use indoor air purifiers and drink plenty of water. People suffering from asthma and COPD should also continue their medications and always carry rescue inhalers.

The most important thing to remember is that symptoms like coughing, wheezing, chest pain or shortness of breath should never be ignored. Visit a doctor if symptoms worsen and breathing becomes difficult. Respiratory problems post-Diwali should not be treated as season-specific irritation.

Dr. Nirmala M. A, Attending Consultant - Interventional Pulmonology, Lung Transplantation & Sleep Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru