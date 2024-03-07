Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    International Women's Day 2024: Mayuri Salian's inspiring journey of empowering women through yoga, innovation

    As Women's Day approaches, we unveil the inspiring tale of Mayuri Salian, a young yoga instructor who refused to surrender her dreams.

    International Women's Day 2024: Mayuri Salian's inspiring journey of empowering women through yoga, innovation snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    Womanhood encompasses numerous roles and responsibilities, both in personal and professional spheres. While the celebration of womanhood is a daily acknowledgment, the world sets aside a special day to honor the unwavering love and sacrifices of women in our lives. March 8 marks International Women's Day, a time to pay tribute to the incredible contributions and resilience of women everywhere.

    As Women's Day approaches, we unveil the inspiring tale of Mayuri Salian, a young yoga instructor who refused to surrender her dreams. Mayuri not only shares her journey but also highlights how Josh, India's short video-making app, played a pivotal role in realizing her aspirations.

    Talking about her journey, Mayuri revealed, "I started yoga when I was 8 years old. But didn't get any proper coaching following which I left yoga. However, it was in 2018 when my friend forced me to start yoga again and even started my yoga Instagram page. I started learning Yoga without taking my parents' help. Yoga has been a big part of my life since I was introduced to it in my very early years of life. Along with studies, I also participated in yogasana competitions".

    It's worth noting that Mayuri achieved the 3rd prize in the yoga group event at the Maharashtra Mini Olympic Games. She also participated in the Khelo India 10 Ka Dum Yogasana Women's League and the All India Inter-University Yogasana Championship, where her university secured the 11th position out of 211 universities.

    Expressing her gratitude, Mayuri credited Josh for providing her with a platform to showcase her talent to broader audiences and catapulting her to fame.

    "In this journey, Josh helped me a lot in terms of earning money which actually helped me to gain confidence in engaging with audience and start the online classes. Very soon I will be starting my offline classes too as I am opening a studio, where I will be conducting these Yoga sessions as full-time yoga instructor. I couldn't be more proud of myself as I have balanced to do everything by managing studies, online yoga classes and finally starting something this huge," Mayuri added. "I got to work with multiple brands thanks to Josh" she said.

    Meanwhile, Mayuri has shared some valuable health tips:

    • Engage in daily exercise, incorporating proper stretches. Whether it's hitting the gym, practicing yoga, or enjoying Zumba, prioritize physical activity. If time is limited, even a quick session of warm-up exercises or Surya Namaskar can suffice.
    • Maintain a balanced and timely diet rich in nutrients, proteins, and fiber. Moderation is key, so enjoy everything in limits, and opt for homemade meals whenever possible.
    • Ensure adequate hydration by drinking 8-12 glasses of water daily. Additionally, prioritize quality sleep and ample rest, as proper rest is essential for overall recovery and well-being.

    Like Mayuri shared, a lot more exciting opportunities are up on Josh, download Josh app now, and don't miss out on all the fun! https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eterno.shortvideos

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Women's Day 2024: Sangita Mohapatra's inspiring journey from journalism to entrepreneurship snt

    International Women's Day 2024: Sangita Mohapatra's inspiring journey from journalism to entrepreneurship

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Know where the 12 Jyotirlingas are in India RBA

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Know where the 12 Jyotirlingas are in India

    Daily Horoscope for March 7, 2024 Cancer Virgo Pisces Aries Taurus Scorpio Gemini Leo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 7, 2024: Good day for Taurus, be careful Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for March 7, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 7, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Maha Shivratri 2024: What is difference between Shivratri and Mahashivratri? RBA

    Maha Shivratri 2024: What is difference between Shivratri and Mahashivratri?

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sarfaraz Khan's appeal to Rohit Sharma goes unanswered, resulting in a lost opportunity osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sarfaraz Khan's appeal to Rohit Sharma goes unanswered, resulting in a lost opportunity

    International Women's Day 2024: Sangita Mohapatra's inspiring journey from journalism to entrepreneurship snt

    International Women's Day 2024: Sangita Mohapatra's inspiring journey from journalism to entrepreneurship

    Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala Balaji temple with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on her birthday RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala Balaji temple with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on her birthday

    'Congress will be destroyed in Kerala...' Kerala BJP chief K Surendran's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 prediction anr

    'Congress will be destroyed in Kerala...' Kerala BJP chief K Surendran's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 prediction

    Karnataka government files urgent appeal to High Court after order cancelling Class 5, 8, 9, and 11 board exams vkp

    Karnataka govt files urgent appeal to HC after order cancelling Class 5, 8, 9, and 11 board exams

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon