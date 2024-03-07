International Women's Day 2024: Mayuri Salian's inspiring journey of empowering women through yoga, innovation

As Women's Day approaches, we unveil the inspiring tale of Mayuri Salian, a young yoga instructor who refused to surrender her dreams.

Womanhood encompasses numerous roles and responsibilities, both in personal and professional spheres. While the celebration of womanhood is a daily acknowledgment, the world sets aside a special day to honor the unwavering love and sacrifices of women in our lives. March 8 marks International Women's Day, a time to pay tribute to the incredible contributions and resilience of women everywhere.

As Women's Day approaches, we unveil the inspiring tale of Mayuri Salian, a young yoga instructor who refused to surrender her dreams. Mayuri not only shares her journey but also highlights how Josh, India's short video-making app, played a pivotal role in realizing her aspirations.

Talking about her journey, Mayuri revealed, "I started yoga when I was 8 years old. But didn't get any proper coaching following which I left yoga. However, it was in 2018 when my friend forced me to start yoga again and even started my yoga Instagram page. I started learning Yoga without taking my parents' help. Yoga has been a big part of my life since I was introduced to it in my very early years of life. Along with studies, I also participated in yogasana competitions".

It's worth noting that Mayuri achieved the 3rd prize in the yoga group event at the Maharashtra Mini Olympic Games. She also participated in the Khelo India 10 Ka Dum Yogasana Women's League and the All India Inter-University Yogasana Championship, where her university secured the 11th position out of 211 universities.

Expressing her gratitude, Mayuri credited Josh for providing her with a platform to showcase her talent to broader audiences and catapulting her to fame.

"In this journey, Josh helped me a lot in terms of earning money which actually helped me to gain confidence in engaging with audience and start the online classes. Very soon I will be starting my offline classes too as I am opening a studio, where I will be conducting these Yoga sessions as full-time yoga instructor. I couldn't be more proud of myself as I have balanced to do everything by managing studies, online yoga classes and finally starting something this huge," Mayuri added.

Meanwhile, Mayuri has shared some valuable health tips:

Engage in daily exercise, incorporating proper stretches. Whether it's hitting the gym, practicing yoga, or enjoying Zumba, prioritize physical activity. If time is limited, even a quick session of warm-up exercises or Surya Namaskar can suffice.

Maintain a balanced and timely diet rich in nutrients, proteins, and fiber. Moderation is key, so enjoy everything in limits, and opt for homemade meals whenever possible.

Ensure adequate hydration by drinking 8-12 glasses of water daily. Additionally, prioritize quality sleep and ample rest, as proper rest is essential for overall recovery and well-being.

