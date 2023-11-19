Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    International Men's Day 2023: 7 must-have health check-ups for men

    International Men's Day 2023: Prioritize men's health with these 7 crucial check-ups: cholesterol screening for heart health, colonoscopy for colorectal cancer, diabetes risk assessment, blood pressure measurement, prostate health evaluation, HIV screening, and routine checks for STDs/STIs. Early detection through regular screenings empowers proactive health management

    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Prioritizing your health through regular check-ups is crucial for a fulfilling and active life. While doctor's appointments may not be everyone's favorite, annual health check-ups are integral for early detection and effective management of potential health issues. Men, in particular, face unique health challenges influenced by lifestyle choices. To empower men in maintaining optimal health, here are seven must-have health check-ups that play a vital role in preventive care.

    1. Cholesterol Screening – For Heart Health: Cholesterol levels impact heart health significantly. Monitoring cholesterol levels is essential, as elevated levels can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Lifestyle factors like unhealthy eating, lack of exercise, and smoking can contribute to imbalances. Regular cholesterol screenings enable early detection and proactive management.

    2. Colonoscopy – Detecting Colorectal Cancer: Colorectal cancer is a prevalent concern, and a colonoscopy is a valuable screening tool. Recommended every 10 years starting from age 45, this examination can identify abnormalities in the colon and rectum. Early detection through colonoscopies not only identifies cancer but also prevents it by removing precancerous cells.

    3. Risk Assessment Test – Managing Diabetes: Diabetes poses serious health risks if left unchecked. Regular screenings, especially for individuals aged 50 and above, are crucial for monitoring blood glucose levels. A dedicated health check-up package, such as Aspira Diabetes Nityam, helps manage and control blood sugar levels effectively.

    4. Blood Pressure Measurement – Preventing Hypertension: High blood pressure is a silent threat to overall health, leading to complications like heart disease and stroke. Regular blood pressure measurements using convenient monitors are quick and painless. Monitoring blood pressure levels as recommended by your doctor is essential for maintaining overall cardiovascular health.

    5. Digital Rectal Exam/PSA Screening – Addressing Prostate Health: Prostate cancer is a common concern for men. Digital Rectal Examination (DRE) and Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood tests are valuable tools for early detection. Regular screenings facilitate the assessment of prostate health, allowing for timely intervention if necessary.

    6. HIV Screening – Early Detection for HIV: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) can lead to AIDS if not addressed early. HIV screening, utilizing immunoassay tests, detects antibodies and antigens in the blood. Early diagnosis is crucial for preventing the spread of the virus and managing the condition effectively.

    7. Routine Screenings – Addressing STDs/STIs: Sexually transmitted diseases and infections require routine screenings, particularly for sexually active individuals. Early detection is key, as most STDs/STIs are treatable. Regular check-ups contribute to preventing the worsening of conditions and safeguarding partners.

    Taking charge of your health involves making informed decisions about preventive care. These seven essential health check-ups empower men to stay ahead of potential health issues. Remember, prevention is always more effective than cure. Regular screenings and tests contribute to a healthier, more active lifestyle, ensuring a brighter and longer future.

