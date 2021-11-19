International Men’s Day 2021: Celebrating men and their efforts who brighten up the society

Bengaluru: International Men’s Day was celebrated with great pomp and splendor at Fidelitus Corp, Banashankari II Stage, Bengaluru on November 19. The men were given a traditional welcome with a “dhol” and they donned turbans to mark the occasion.

A variety of games were organised and the winners were awarded special prizes. The event included a cake-cutting ceremony as well. Women were dressed as men to portray women are equal to men and to highlight this year’s world theme of International Men’s Day, “Better relations between men and women”. One of the six pillars of International Men’s Day is to improve gender relations and promote gender equality, which was addressed through the occasion.

Achuth Gowda, founder and MD of Fidelitus Corp said, “Women are equal to men and they are capable of achieving everything that men can. Our organization has always believed in gender equality and this occasion has given us a chance to celebrate the same.”

International Men's Day is an opportunity for people to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives. This holiday is celebrated annually on November 19 to recognise the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of men.

According to its website, International Men's Day was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at University of the West Indies in Trinidad Tabago. However, the day is not only a celebration of the positive role of men in society but also an attempt to promote gender equality.