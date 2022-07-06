International Kissing Day 2022: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones

The United Kingdom observed the first International Kissing Day. Later, in the early 2000s, it became famous worldwide.

International Kissing Day is celebrated on July 6, 2022. The day is observed to commemorate the significance of a kiss in a relationship. Kissing is a sign of intimacy to express our affection for those closest to us. It's important to remember that International Kiss Day is different from the Kiss Day celebrations during Valentine's Week. This day encourages people to kiss their significant other with intention rather than as a mechanical action or social formality. The United Kingdom observed the first International Kissing Day. Later, in the early 2000s, it became popular worldwide.

Here are some messages, wishes, quotes, and greetings to share with your loved ones on International Kissing Day 2022:

1) A kiss from you fills me with happiness and joy. Sweetheart, may we never part. Happy Kissing Day, Sweets!

2) We keep falling back in love with one other as we kiss. Today, let's make some fresh memories. Cheers to World Kissing Day!

3) I'm sending you lots of sweet kisses to strengthen our bond and hope that we stay the same forever and that our love grows. Happy International Kissing Day, Love!

4) When words fail to express your emotions, kisses are the best way to say everything your heart has to say. Happiest International Kissing Day.

5) "Kiss me till I stop feeling afraid of everything wrong with my life." Beau Taplin

6) "Happiness is similar to a kiss. You should share it if you want to enjoy it." Bernard Meltzer's

7) "Nothing is more beautiful than how the water continues to kiss the beach, no matter how frequently it is repelled." Sarah Kay

8) "You'll kiss a man one day that you can't live without and realise that breath is of little importance." Karen Marie Moning

