Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez engagement ring: Check out her ring; actress seen kissing Ben Affleck

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have successfully rekindled their love, and they recently got engaged, taking their relationship to the next level.

    Jennifer Lopez engagement ring: Check out her ring; actress seen kissing Ben Affleck RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have successfully rekindled their love, and they recently got engaged, taking their relationship to the next level. So far, the two have been unable to keep their hands apart. The two are frequently seen engaged in PDA, and they were seen romancing publicly again on Thursday as they enjoyed a steamy make-out session in Los Angeles.

    The Hollywood couple couldn't help themselves as they wrapped their arms around one another in the front seat of her Range Rover - with J Lo, 52, showing off the dazzling green diamond engagement ring Ben presented her with when he proposed while she was in the bath.

    Also Read: Engaged! Jennifer Lopez announces engagement with her love, Ben Affleck

    Even when Ben got out of the car, he didn't seem to want to leave his future bride without one final smouldering kiss. While standing outside the car, he leaned in through the open door, causing his T-shirt to ride up and reveal his famous phoenix back tattoo.

    Ben featured his smouldering physique in a clinging black T-shirt that flashed his toned arms as he headed off smiling down the sidewalk. The sizzling Argo heartthrob, who has allowed a bit of grey to creep into his beard, teamed the top with a pair of charcoal jeans.

    Also Read: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged? Actress flaunts a massive diamond ring

    If we are to go by the reports, a  source claimed that Jennifer Garner is 'happy for him' amid his latest engagement. The insider told E! News that Jennifer Garner “knows that J-Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways.”

    Ben shares three children - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 - with his ex-wife and allegedly warned them all of his impending proposals beforehand.

    Also Read: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez are moving in together in this massive $50M mansion?

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 9:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Liked Yash's KGF Chapter 2 spectacular visuals? Know how a cement godown worker turns into a cinematographer YCB

    Liked Yash's KGF Chapter 2 spectacular visuals? Know how a cement godown worker turns into a cinematographer

    KGF Chapter 2: Kili Paul wears a suit and lip-syncs Yash's violent dialogue - gps

    KGF Chapter 2: Kili Paul wears a suit and lip-syncs Yash's violent dialogue

    Did 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri donate Rs 200 cr to PM Relief Fund? Here's the truth RBA

    Did 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri donate Rs 200 cr to PM Relief Fund? Here's the truth

    Happy Vishu 2022: Mamta Mohandas to Mohanlal to Keerthy Suresh and more send their wishes to fans RBA

    Happy Vishu 2022: Mamta Mohandas to Mohanlal to Keerthy Suresh and more send their wishes to fans

    Vishu gift from Mohanlal: Malayalam superstar turns good samaritan; read on RBA

    Vishu gift from Mohanlal: Malayalam superstar turns good samaritan; read on

    Recent Stories

    Indian premier league IPL 2022 DC vs RCB delhi-bangalore Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RCB, Match Prediction: Delhi-Bangalore engage in heated encounter

    Indian premier league IPL 2022 MI vs LSG mumbai-lucknow Match Prediction team analysis players to watch weather pitch probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG, Match Prediction: Mumbai facing an uphill battle against determined Lucknow

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata suffers 3rd season defeat to Hyderabad; Twitter lauds Rahul Tripathi-Aiden Markram brilliance-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata suffers 3rd season defeat; Twitter lauds Tripathi-Markram

    Manchester United fans urge Elon Musk to purchase the club instead of owning Twitter-ayh

    Crazy Man United fans urge Elon Musk to purchase the club instead of owning Twitter

    Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid, Tesla boss takes jab-dnm

    Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid, Tesla boss takes jab

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon