Jennifer Lopez engagement ring: Check out her ring; actress seen kissing Ben Affleck

Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have successfully rekindled their love, and they recently got engaged, taking their relationship to the next level. So far, the two have been unable to keep their hands apart. The two are frequently seen engaged in PDA, and they were seen romancing publicly again on Thursday as they enjoyed a steamy make-out session in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood couple couldn't help themselves as they wrapped their arms around one another in the front seat of her Range Rover - with J Lo, 52, showing off the dazzling green diamond engagement ring Ben presented her with when he proposed while she was in the bath.

Even when Ben got out of the car, he didn't seem to want to leave his future bride without one final smouldering kiss. While standing outside the car, he leaned in through the open door, causing his T-shirt to ride up and reveal his famous phoenix back tattoo.

Ben featured his smouldering physique in a clinging black T-shirt that flashed his toned arms as he headed off smiling down the sidewalk. The sizzling Argo heartthrob, who has allowed a bit of grey to creep into his beard, teamed the top with a pair of charcoal jeans.

If we are to go by the reports, a source claimed that Jennifer Garner is 'happy for him' amid his latest engagement. The insider told E! News that Jennifer Garner “knows that J-Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways.”

Ben shares three children - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 - with his ex-wife and allegedly warned them all of his impending proposals beforehand.

