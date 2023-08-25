Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Dog Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance

    Celebrate International Dog Day on August 26th, reflecting Colleen Paige's vision of honoring canine companionship. While the 2023 theme remains unknown, the day's significance lies in promoting awareness about dog welfare, adoption, and responsible ownership. Join the global movement in appreciating the boundless love and joy dogs bring to our lives

    International Dog Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    Every year on August 26th, dog lovers around the world come together to celebrate International Dog Day. This special day was established in 2004 by Colleen Paige, a dedicated animal welfare advocate and behaviorist. The overarching goal of this day is to honor the unconditional love, boundless joy, and unwavering companionship that dogs bring into our lives. While the theme of International Dog Day 2023 remains a mystery, its significance in promoting awareness about the challenges faced by dogs and encouraging their adoption and rescue is stronger than ever.

    History of International Dog Day
    The inception of International Dog Day traces back to Colleen Paige's visionary efforts. Her compassion for animals led her to create a day dedicated to recognizing the pivotal role dogs play in enriching human lives. Beyond their roles as pets, dogs serve as therapy animals, service companions, and even lifesavers in various situations. Paige's pioneering spirit also gave rise to other animal-related observances such as National Pet Day, National Puppy Day, and National Cat Day. Her initiative has led to a global movement, fostering a deep appreciation for animals and inspiring action to improve their well-being.

    ALSO READ: 7 refreshing incense scents to uplift your mood in the mornings

    The Significance of International Dog Day
    International Dog Day holds immense significance by shedding light on the challenges that dogs face in today's world. It serves as a platform to advocate for the ethical treatment of dogs and to raise awareness about issues such as animal cruelty, neglect, and homelessness. This day encourages people to consider adopting dogs from shelters and rescues, thereby giving abandoned or mistreated dogs a second chance at a loving home. Additionally, it's a reminder for responsible pet ownership, promoting the provision of proper care, nutrition, and medical attention to our canine friends. The day also celebrates the loyalty and emotional connection that exists between humans and dogs, showcasing the positive impact these animals have on mental and emotional well-being.

    ALSO READ: International Dog Day: German Shepherd to Rottweiler, best dog breed for each zodiac sign

    As International Dog Day approaches in 2023, the theme may remain undisclosed, but its significance reverberates loudly. It's a day that goes beyond the boundaries of breed, age, or size, reminding us of the universal love and joy that dogs bring into our lives. Whether through adoption, responsible ownership, or advocacy, this day encourages everyone to contribute to the welfare of these loyal companions. While celebrating the special bond we share with dogs, let's also take a moment to reflect on the positive changes we can make to ensure a brighter future for them. So, as we honor dogs on this day, let's also renew our commitment to their well-being and continue to be their voice in a world that is better with them by our side.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Dog Day: German Shepherd to Rottweiler, best dog breed for each zodiac sign RBA EAI

    International Dog Day: German Shepherd to Rottweiler, best dog breed for each zodiac sign

    Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes to share RBA

    Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes to share

    Varalakshmi Vratam 2023: Puja muhurat, rituals, quotes, wishes and more RBA

    Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Puja muhurat, rituals, quotes, wishes and more

    Weight gain to dental cavity: 5 harsh realities of excessive Sugar intake ATG EAI

    Weight gain to dental cavity: 5 harsh realities of excessive Sugar intake

    7 refreshing incense scents to uplift your mood in the mornings LMA EAI

    7 refreshing incense scents to uplift your mood in the mornings

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Pakistan clinches thrilling last-over victory against Afghanistan in the second ODI: Key highlights osf

    Pakistan clinches thrilling last-over victory against Afghanistan in the second ODI: Key highlights

    Has Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti sparked their 'dating' rumours? vma

    Has Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti sparked their 'dating' rumours?

    Cauvery dispute: Rain-starved Karnataka files affidavit against Tamil Nadu in SC vkp

    Cauvery dispute: Rain-starved Karnataka files affidavit against Tamil Nadu in SC

    "My wife came into life after my unsuccessful love affair"; Antony Varghese Pepe about his love story LMA

    “My wife came into life after my unsuccessful love affair”; Antony Varghese Pepe about his love story

    OnePlus 12 leaks suggest extended RAM Hasselblad cameras more gcw

    OnePlus 12 leaks suggest extended RAM, Hasselblad cameras & more

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon