India's diabetes problem goes beyond sugar consumption. Poor sleep, chronic stress, prolonged sitting and everyday food habits may contribute to insulin resistance and blood sugar issues, even among those avoiding sweets.

India's Diabetes Problem Is Not Just About Sugar: The Role of Sleep, Stress, Sedentary Living and Food Habits

-This article is authored by Dr Jyotish R Nair, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly

“Doctor, I do not consume any sugar at all. How is it possible that my sugar level is high?” This is one question that I have heard many times from my clinical experience. The fact is that the diabetes epidemic in India is not just because of the sugar consumed through gulab jamuns or tea.

Although diet is an important factor, when we only focus on sugar, we tend to ignore the four biological factors which contribute to raising the insulin resistance level to dangerous proportions.”

Stress: the invisible sugar

Constant professional and personal stress causes the secretion of cortisol and adrenaline. Designed for helping to survive, these chemicals make the liver release glucose into the bloodstream while reducing the body’s responsiveness to insulin. Though short-term stress is tolerable, long-term stress raises blood sugar levels even among people who do not consume sugary foods at all.

Sleep: your body's nightly reset

Lack of proper sleep very quickly disrupts insulin activity and the balance of hormones controlling appetite. This makes you feel hungry and crave simple carbohydrates such as rice and baked goods, as well as biscuits, by mid-afternoon.

Sitting: when muscles stop soaking up sugar

The skeletal muscle acts as the main storage place for glycemic stores. The contraction of the muscle makes it possible to take up glucose from the blood stream without the aid of insulin. Sitting for long hours prevents this biological process from taking place.

The sugar hiding in our staples

The problem is often not the obvious sweet treats, but what we eat in our regular meals. White rice and refined flour are highly processed, and they are rapidly converted to glucose, leading to spikes after meals. Low dietary fibre, insufficient protein and late dinners put a greater strain on the pancreas each day. The problem is not only desserts, it is also the daily carbohydrates and the time of day you eat.

Why this matters more for Indians

South Asian populations show a tendency toward metabolic issues at lower weight limits, often carrying internal belly fat even when looking slim. This is a condition termed as "thin-fat." This can’t be identified quickly with normal reading especially if there is a family history. Solving this requires constant medical attention and checkups. Not every sweet consumed makes you prone to diabetes. It is the rest patterns, tension control and everyday schedule that makes a difference.