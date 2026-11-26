Dates are rich in dietary fibre, which supports regular bowel movements and may help ease occasional constipation. Their natural sugars provide a quick source of energy, making them a convenient snack for people with active lifestyles.

They also contain potassium and magnesium, minerals that contribute to normal muscle function and help maintain healthy blood pressure. Dates provide antioxidants that help protect cells against oxidative stress. They contain some iron and other minerals too, although eating two dates daily is not a treatment for anaemia or heart-related conditions.