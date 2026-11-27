Goa is known for its stunning beaches. But Goan traditional food are on another level. The Goan culinary culture contains fish curries, meat and also sweets which is often made for special occasions. Goan food is developed using local produce and is also affected by Portuguese cooking.

Below are 7 Goan foods which you must try other than cafe foods.

1. Goan Fish Curry Rice

This is a fundamental meal for Goan families. Fresh fish is cooked with coconut, spices and kokum. This is paired with boiled rice, a perfect combo. It is very flavourful and scented. The Goan fish thali is a must try if you visit Goa.