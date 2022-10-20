Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Importance of having a healthy sleep cycle

    It is important for everyone to get a good night's sleep . It keeps you healthy and refreshed, especially when you have a hectic lifestyle . Here are some valuable tips that can help you in achieving a healthy sleep cycle.

    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    Your sleep daily sleep pattern defines your general health and sleeps quality. Your workspace inspires creativity, and your sleeping environment enhances your Sleep. There is no particular way to create a pleasant sleeping environment because each individual has their style. Elevate your night's sleep routine, and these points will be beneficial. Regular or consistent sleep cycle has a very significant impact on general health and sleeps quality. 

    Also Read: Diwali 2022: How to control Diabetes this festival season? Here are some tips and advice

    Limit afternoon snoozing: A 20-minute power nap can be a relief. Longer naps during the day can hamper your Sleep at night. Late-day naps can make it challenging to get to Sleep at regular hours. Over 20-minute naps may result in "sleep inertia," the grogginess or disorientation felt after waking up. This sensation can persist for two to four hours, making you regret taking that snooze. So, the next time your eyelids droop from the afternoon slump, resist the impulse to sleep and instead sing a song, take a walk outside, or eat a nutritious snack!

    Approximately 4 hours before bed, avoid sipping on a pick-me-up: Avoiding stimulants like caffeine and alcohol at least four hours before bed may help you fall asleep. Consumption of caffeine may cause it difficult to fall asleep and wake up frequently during the night if you consume caffeine. While drinking a mug of beer may initially put you to sleep, you'll notice that you wake up more frequently. It can exacerbate insomnia symptoms. Consider replacing that glass of wine with a sleep-inducing beverage like warm milk or turmeric tea before you reach for it.

    Make Your Space Sleep-Friendly: Think about the room's lighting and temperature. You should feel free to change the temperature to suit how your body feels, although generally speaking, cooler temperatures are preferable for sleeping; regarding lighting, the darker, the better in your bedroom. Consider using a deep sleep mask if your bedmate enjoys reading by using a light to ensure that you have an unbroken sleep.

    Maintain a strict sleep schedule: Inconsistent Sleep can make it harder to fall asleep, leave you feeling lethargic during the day, and make you more stressed. Getting back on track involves setting a regular bedtime. Set a consistent wake-up time to ensure you get at least 8 hours of slumber.

    Unplug one hour before bedtime: Technology and Sleep often don't mix well. And exposure to blue light can interfere with your circadian clock. Additionally, it may lower your natural melatonin levels, which would impair the quality of your Sleep. Establish a household rule that everyone must turn off (or quiet) all technology before bed and unwind with a calming activity like reading or intimate conversations.

