Your lipstick does more than just colour your lips—it tells a story about you. Ever wondered why you always reach for that same red, nude, or pink? Turns out, your go-to shade can reveal a lot about your personality and mood.

We've all been there—standing in front of the mirror before heading to office, wondering which lipstick to wear. Red or nude? This small choice, believe it or not, says a lot about you. According to beauty psychologists, we subconsciously pick colours that match our inner feelings.

Red Lipstick: You're All About Confidence

If your bag always has a bright red lipstick, you're probably a bold and straightforward person. You love taking the lead and have no problem being the centre of attention. Even in matters of love, you're direct. Red is the colour of power and passion, so people who love red don't give up easily.

Whether it's an office presentation or a date night, red makes you stand out.

Nude Lipstick: The Calm and Classy One

If you prefer nude, peach, or beige tones, you're a very practical person. You live by the 'less is more' mantra and can't stand extra drama. You're a great listener and a perfectionist at work. The beauty of someone wearing nude lipstick is quiet but undeniably classy.

Pink Lipstick: Sweet and Romantic at Heart

From baby pink to hot pink, if you love pink, you're a softie. You're an optimist who trusts people easily. Romantic movies and poetry are your jam. You'd do anything for your friends. People who wear pink lipstick often have a childlike innocence about them.

Berry, Plum, and Brown: The Deep and Mysterious Type

Those who go for dark berry, wine, or brown shades are a bit mysterious. They are highly creative and love to think deeply. They don't open up to everyone easily. On the other hand, people who like brown and chocolate tones are very grounded. They put their family first. They might not talk much, but they are very dependable.

But remember, this isn't rocket science. It's perfectly normal to wear red when you're feeling great and switch to nude for the office the next day. However, the colour you keep going back to is your true comfort zone.

Your lipstick doesn't define you, but it definitely helps you express yourself. So, why not step out of your comfort zone and try a new shade? You might just discover a whole new side to your personality.