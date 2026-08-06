Pini Village in Himachal Pradesh is known for a centuries-old Sawan tradition that continues to draw attention every year. Discover the history, beliefs and cultural significance behind this unique local custom.

Indian culture, with its unique customs and traditions, is famous all over the world. While we have many festivals that are celebrated in similar ways across the country, different states, communities, and tribes also have their own special rituals. Some customs are just for men, while others are strictly followed by women even today. One such rare and surprising tradition is still alive in Pini village, located in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

Rules for Both Women and Men

Every year, during the holy month of Sawan, the women of Pini village live in complete isolation for five days. The most startling part of this custom is that they do not wear any clothes during this period. But with evolution, they now wear a thin cotton or woolen garment. The villagers have been following this practice for generations. During these five days, the women keep their distance from men, both physically and emotionally. It's said that even laughing or celebrating is forbidden for them. No outsiders are allowed to enter the village during this time. The men also have to follow strict rules. They live separately and must completely give up alcohol and non-vegetarian food. The villagers follow this ritual with utmost faith and devotion.

What's the Story Behind This Custom?

According to the local people, there's a fascinating story behind this tradition. They believe that a long time ago, an evil demon lived in the area and used to harass the women of the village. The legend says he would kidnap any woman who wore beautiful, decorative clothes. The women started this tradition to escape the demon's attention and to maintain the spiritual purity of their homes. The villagers strongly believe that if anyone breaks this rule, it will bring bad luck, disaster, or the anger of the village deity upon them. If a woman feels the need to cover her body, she is only allowed to use a simple woollen shawl called a 'patka'. No other type of clothing is permitted. This is why the people of Pini continue to observe this ancient tradition without fail even in modern times.