Home Scrap Gardening: You can easily set up a kitchen garden using old household scrap like buckets, bottles, tyres, and tins. Fresh veggies grown in a small space with little money will boost both your home's beauty and your health.

These days, everyone's getting interested in growing their own organic vegetables at home. But many people don't start a kitchen garden because they think they don't have enough space or that pots are too expensive. This is where your old household scrap can come in super handy. You can easily create a beautiful kitchen garden using old buckets, plastic bottles, tyres, or old tins. This will not only save you money but also fill your balcony, terrace, or courtyard with greenery.

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Grow Tomatoes and Brinjals in Old Buckets

Old plastic or iron buckets lying around the house can be a fantastic choice for your kitchen garden. Just fill them with soil and compost, and you can easily grow vegetables like tomatoes, brinjals, and okra. Make sure to drill small holes at the bottom of the bucket so water doesn't collect. This method is considered very useful for growing more vegetables in less space. Plus, you can paint the buckets to give your garden a beautiful look.

Create a Mini Garden with Plastic Bottles

Empty plastic bottles often end up in the scrap pile, but you can use them to create a mini garden. By cutting a bottle in the middle, you can easily grow small vegetables like coriander, mint, and green chillies. Hanging them on a wall or railing also saves space. This method is especially beneficial for people living in flats and homes with small balconies.

Also read: These 7 Indoor Plants Look Pretty But Can Be Dangerous for Your Health, Know Their Names Before Planting

Plant Spinach and Fenugreek in Old Tyres

Old, discarded tyres are another great option for a kitchen garden. You can fill them with soil and grow leafy greens like spinach, fenugreek (methi), and lettuce. The round shape of the tyre gives the plants good space, and it also retains water for a long time. If you want, you can paint the tyres in different colours to make your garden look more attractive. This method is also considered very good for the environment.

Grow Vining Vegetables in Broken Tubs and Drums

If you have old tubs, drums, or other large containers at home, you can use them to grow vining vegetables like bottle gourd (lauki), ridge gourd (torai), and cucumber. In large containers, the plant's roots spread well, which leads to better growth. Use wooden sticks or ropes to support these vegetables. This will make your terrace or courtyard look like a beautiful green garden.

Plant Herbs in Old Tins and Mugs

You can even set up a kitchen garden in old tea mugs, tiffin boxes, or small tins. Herbs like basil (tulsi), ajwain, mint, and curry leaves grow easily in them. Since these are small containers, it's easy to keep them near a window or in the kitchen. This way, you get fresh herbs instantly while cooking, and it also keeps the home's atmosphere fresh.