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Who is Melania Trump? Meet Donald Trump’s Wife And Know Their Love Story And Career Journey
Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, is a Slovenian‑American former model and businesswoman. From her modeling career in Manhattan to becoming First Lady twice, here’s a look at her journey, love story with Trump, and family life.
Early Life And Modeling
Born Melanija Knavs in Yugoslavia in 1970, Melania began modeling at 16 while continuing her education. She later moved to Manhattan, where her career expanded into high‑profile assignments.
First Meeting With Donald Trump
In 1998, Melania met Donald Trump at a New York Fashion Week party hosted by Paolo Zampolli. Trump asked for her number, but she insisted he give his instead. He handed over all his contacts, from office to Mar‑a‑Lago.
Relationship Ups And Downs
Their relationship faced challenges in 2000 when Trump pursued a presidential run with the Reform Party. They briefly parted ways but reunited after Trump ended his campaign, strengthening their bond.
Engagement And Marriage
Trump proposed on Melania’s birthday in 2004 before the Met Gala. They married in 2005 at Mar‑a‑Lago in a grand ceremony attended by celebrities and dignitaries.
Family Life
In 2006, the couple welcomed their son Barron Trump. Melania has balanced motherhood with public life, maintaining a low‑profile yet influential presence.
Melania launched her jewelry brand, “Melania,” in 2009, showcasing her entrepreneurial side beyond modeling and public duties.
Role As First Lady
She served as First Lady from 2017 to 2021 and returned to the role in 2025 with Trump’s second presidency. Her tenure has been marked by both public appearances and private influence.
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