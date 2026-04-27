Is your terrace burning hot this summer? Climber plants are a great solution. These plants cover your walls and grills, creating a 'green wall' that naturally cools your home. Here are 6 fast-growing, low-maintenance climbers that can turn your terrace into a green paradise.

In the summer, your terrace can get incredibly hot, making the whole house feel like an oven. But what if you could make it green and cool? Climber plants, or 'bel' as we call them, are the perfect answer. They don't just cover your walls and roof; they also act as natural air conditioners. Plus, they make your home look like a stunning green paradise.

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Madhubala (Rangoon Creeper)

The Madhumalti, or Rangoon Creeper, is a super fast-growing climber. It's famous for its fragrant flowers that change colour. Just plant it near a wall or grill on your terrace, and it will quickly create a lush green cover. It loves the sun and stays fresh and beautiful all through the summer.

Money Plant

Everyone knows the Money Plant! It's one of the easiest, most low-maintenance plants you can grow on your terrace. You can guide it up a wall or a trellis to create a lovely green wall. It doesn't just look pretty; it also helps clean the air.

Bougainvillea

Bougainvillea is a tough plant that's perfect for our harsh summers. You've seen its bright pink, purple, and orange flowers everywhere! They make any terrace look incredibly attractive. The best part is that it doesn't require much water, making it a fantastic choice for rooftop gardens.

Aparajita (Clitoria Ternatea)

Aparajita is famous for its stunning blue and white flowers. This vine grows really fast and can easily cover your walls or railings. Just give it enough sunlight and regular water, and it will keep flowering all summer long.

Lauki/Tori (Vegetable Climbers)

Want something more than just decoration? Try planting vegetable climbers like Lauki (bottle gourd) or Tori (ridge gourd). These vines spread very quickly, creating natural shade on your terrace. And the bonus? You get fresh, homegrown vegetables! It's a win-win for both your home's look and your health.

Juhi or Chameli (Jasmine)

The Juhi or Chameli (Jasmine) vine is loved for its amazing fragrance. If you plant this on your terrace, you won't just get a green look. Its sweet smell will make the entire space feel fresh and relaxing. It grows well in sunlight and will spread quickly with a little bit of regular care.

Get Coolness and Beauty with a Green Wall

So, with these climber plants, you can easily turn your hot terrace into a cool and beautiful green wall. They don't just cut down the heat; they also give your home a very natural and stylish look. With a little effort and the right plants, you can create your own peaceful green paradise.