Want to keep your Nandini flowers blooming all summer? We've got you covered with tips on the right soil, fertilizer, and care to get the most out of these beautiful plants.

If you think the scorching summer means a dull balcony, think again! You can easily grow Nandini flowers, which look just like roses but without the thorns. This flower is also known as Lisianthus.

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Each plant gives you flowers in different colours. They are popularly known as 'summer roses' and are a big favourite. People often avoid flowering plants because of the intense sun and rising temperatures, but the Nandini plant is a fantastic option. So, let's find out how to plant these beautiful white and purple flowers.

Pay Attention to the Pot Size

To plant a Nandini, you'll need to pick a pot that is about 10 to 12 inches. Make sure to check that it has a good drainage hole. If your plant seems a bit large, you can always shift it to a bigger pot.

Get the Soil Ready

To prepare the soil for your Nandini plant, mix 50% regular garden soil, 25% cow dung manure, and 25% sand or cocopeat.

Buy a Small Plant from a Nursery

The easiest way to get started is to buy a small Nandini plant from a nursery and plant it in your prepared soil. Right after planting, make sure to set the soil firmly around the plant. Nandini plants need direct sunlight, so give them 4 to 6 hours of sun every day. Place the plant in a spot on your balcony where it gets sunlight for a few hours.

Don't Forget the Fertilizer

When you add cow dung manure or mustard cake every 20 to 30 days, you'll start seeing great results. The flowers will begin to grow much faster. Just remember, during the peak of summer, don't let the soil dry out completely. Keep an eye on it and water it regularly.