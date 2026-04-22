Looking for the best flowers for Indian summers? The hot months from March to June, with their strong sun and dry winds, can be tough. But some plants actually thrive in this weather. Here's a list of 6 flowering plants that are perfect for our climate.

When summer arrives, many of us worry that the harsh sun and hot winds will wilt our plants. But the truth is, some flowering plants, or 'summer bloomers', are at their best this time of year. If you want to fill your home garden, balcony, or terrace with colour, choosing the right plants is key. Some varieties give flowers continuously even in strong sunlight and grow beautifully with very little care. Let's look at six such plants that will keep your garden blooming all summer long.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Marigold (Genda)

When you think of an Indian garden, the marigold is probably the first flower that comes to mind. It's one of the most common and best plants for our summers. Its bright yellow and orange flowers bloom beautifully in the heat and are widely used for pujas, decorations, and just brightening up the garden. This plant grows easily with 6-8 hours of sunlight and gives plenty of flowers with minimal fuss.

R

Vinca (Sadabahar)

For Indian summers, Vinca, or Sadabahar, is one of the toughest plants you can find. It flowers easily even in hot cities like Bhopal, Indore, Delhi, and Jaipur. Its flowers come in beautiful shades of pink, white, purple, and dark pink. It keeps blooming non-stop even in intense heat and with less water.

Hibiscus (Gudhal)

Hibiscus, or Gudhal, is a favourite in Indian homes. It's not just for decoration; it's also used in pujas and for traditional hair care remedies. You'll see plenty of red, yellow, pink, and even double-layered flowers during the summer months.

Portulaca (9 o'clock flower)

This is perhaps the easiest plant to grow in the summer. Many people call it the '9 o'clock flower' because its blooms open up in the morning sun. It handles India's intense summer heat very well and doesn't need much water.

Bougainvillea

If you want to cover your home's gate, a wall, or a balcony railing with flowers, Bougainvillea is your best bet. It grows spectacularly in the Indian heat and is available in stunning shades of pink, magenta, white, and orange. It also does very well with less water.

Zinnia

For those who want a splash of different colours in their pots, Zinnia is a great option. It flowers continuously even in direct sunlight and is perfect for a balcony garden.