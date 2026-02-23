Learn how to grow a lotus at home in pots or gardens. This guide covers planting lotus rhizomes, proper soil, water and sunlight requirements, and care tips to keep your lotus healthy and blooming.

Grow Lotus at Home: The lotus flower is a symbol of purity, peace, and beauty. People often think that a lotus can only grow in ponds, but with the right methods, you can easily grow one in your balcony or garden. A little bit of preparation and regular care will keep your lotus plant healthy and blooming for a long time.

Step 1: Choose the right pot and soil

To plant a lotus, you need a wide and deep pot. The pot should be at least 12–18 inches deep and must not have any drainage holes. Fill the pot with heavy or clayey soil so that the roots can anchor themselves firmly and don't float in the water.

Step 2: Plant the lotus root (rhizome) correctly

Growing a lotus from a rhizome is much easier than from a seed. Press the root into the soil at an angle; don't bury it completely. Make sure the growing tip of the root is sticking out. Then, slowly fill the pot with water, making sure not to disturb the soil.

Step 3: Maintain the right balance of water and sunlight

The lotus pot should always be filled with water, with the water level above the soil. Place the pot in a spot where it gets at least 5-6 hours of direct sunlight daily. The right amount of sun and water helps the plant grow faster and produce better flowers.

How to care for your lotus plant?