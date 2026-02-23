Daily Walking Guide: How Much Should You Walk Daily According to Your Age?
How much should you walk daily? This age-wise walking guide explains the ideal duration and pace for kids, teens, adults and seniors to stay fit, improve heart health, boost immunity and maintain overall wellness.
Image Credit : our own
Walking according to age
You don't need a fancy gym membership to stay fit. A simple, regular walk is more than enough. But a 5-year-old kid can't walk the same as a 75-year-old uncle. Medical experts say your walking time and speed should change depending on your age.
Image Credit : Getty
Children aged 5 to 12
Kids between 5 and 12 years need at least 60 minutes of exercise every day. This can be walking, playing in the park, or any outdoor fun. This activity helps their bones grow strong and builds up their stamina.
Image Credit : Getty
Youth aged 13 to 19
For teenagers aged 13 to 19, a brisk walk for 45 to 60 minutes daily works wonders. It helps them manage their weight, busts stress, and even improves their focus and concentration for studies.
Image Credit : Getty
People aged 20 to 40
Even with a busy work schedule, adults between 20 and 40 should walk for 30 to 45 minutes. This simple habit helps control blood pressure, builds muscle strength, and boosts immunity. If you're over 40, a daily 30-40 minute walk can keep joint pain and heart problems at bay.
Image Credit : Getty
People aged 60-75
Our elders aged 60 to 75 should aim for a slow walk of 20-30 minutes. For those above 75, even 15-20 minutes is great. But remember, if there are any existing health issues, it's always best to check with a doctor first.
