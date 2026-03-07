It might sound strange, but your bra can cause pain. A very tight bra puts pressure on your chest, which can spread to your ribs, shoulders, and back. On the other hand, a loose bra doesn't give you the right support, leading to back and chest pain as your muscles work overtime to support the breasts.

Health experts say the wrong bra can especially cause neck pain, leading to migraines and headaches. It can even hurt your lower back or your glutes, affecting the way you walk. Everything is connected.