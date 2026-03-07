- Home
- Lifestyle
- Women's Day Special: From Back Pain to Sagging-How the Wrong Bra Size Affects Your Health
Women's Day Special: From Back Pain to Sagging-How the Wrong Bra Size Affects Your Health
For most women, stepping out or even staying at home without a bra is just not an option. But it's super important to choose the right bra for proper breast support.
5 Health Problems Caused by Wearing the Wrong Bra
It might sound strange, but your bra can cause pain. A very tight bra puts pressure on your chest, which can spread to your ribs, shoulders, and back. On the other hand, a loose bra doesn't give you the right support, leading to back and chest pain as your muscles work overtime to support the breasts.
Health experts say the wrong bra can especially cause neck pain, leading to migraines and headaches. It can even hurt your lower back or your glutes, affecting the way you walk. Everything is connected.
5 Health Problems Caused by Wearing the Wrong Bra
5 Health Problems Caused by Wearing the Wrong Bra
5 Health Problems Caused by Wearing the Wrong Bra
5 Health Problems Caused by Wearing the Wrong Bra
So, how can you avoid these problems? Always wear the right size. Get yourself measured every 12 months to set your bra size. A woman's weight often fluctuates due to hormonal changes, so her bra size can change too. And most importantly, always remember to take your bra off before you go to sleep.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.