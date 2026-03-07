Worried about your LPG cylinder running out too soon? We've got 5 easy kitchen hacks for you. From using the right pot and a pressure cooker to simply covering your food, these tips can seriously cut down your gas usage and make your cylinder last longer.

With the Iran-Israel war going on, it's not just gold and silver that are getting expensive. Prices for diesel, petrol, and domestic gas are also climbing. In India, LPG gas prices have shot up by ₹60, which means we really need to be careful about how we use our kitchen gas.

A common complaint in many homes is that the LPG cylinder finishes way too quickly. Often, the reason is our own small kitchen habits. If you adopt a few simple tricks while cooking, you can cut down your gas consumption quite a bit. Using the right utensils, the right flame, and the right cooking techniques can make your cylinder last much longer. Let's look at 5 easy and essential tips to save LPG gas that everyone should know.

Use the right-sized pots and pans

Many times, we put a large pot on a small burner or a small pot on a large one. This wastes a lot of gas. Always try to match the size of your utensil to the burner. Also, using thick-bottomed pans helps cook food faster, which in turn saves gas.

Cover the pot while cooking

If you cover the pot while cooking lentils, vegetables, or rice, the steam stays trapped inside. This helps the food cook much faster. It not only reduces gas consumption but also makes the food tastier.

Use a pressure cooker more often

Food cooks much faster in a pressure cooker because of the high steam pressure it builds up. Making lentils, rice, vegetables, and many other dishes in a cooker can save you up to 30–40% of your gas.

Do all your prep work beforehand

Before you start cooking, make sure you've chopped your vegetables and gathered all the necessary ingredients. When you do these tasks after turning on the gas, the flame keeps burning for no reason. Prepping in advance saves both your time and your gas.

Clean the gas burner and pipe regularly

When dirt and food particles get stuck in the burner's holes, the flame doesn't burn efficiently, and more gas is used. That's why you should clean the burner from time to time and also check the pipe. A clean burner ensures faster cooking and lower gas consumption.

