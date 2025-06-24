Rainy days make drying clothes a challenge. These tips, from thorough wringing to using a hairdryer or washing machine dryer, offer solutions for drying clothes quickly indoors during the monsoon.

Tips to dry clothes: Rainy days often bring continuous drizzles or heavy downpours. The lush green scenery, cool weather, snacks, and tea create a cozy monsoon atmosphere. However, with days of rain, sunshine becomes a rare sight. Clothes refuse to dry in the humid air. Yet, daily wear clothes need washing. The lack of clean clothes for office or daily activities becomes a major problem. Here are some simple tips and home remedies to effectively address this issue.

1. Wring thoroughly

After washing clothes, it's crucial to wring them out thoroughly. Removing excess water helps clothes dry faster. Wring them by hand or use the spin cycle in your washing machine.

2. Hang clothes indoors on a line

If you have a spare room or a balcony, hang a clothesline from one end to the other. Keeping a fan on will improve air circulation and help clothes dry faster.

3. Hang clothes on hangers

If you have limited space, hang clothes on hangers to dry. This helps maintain their shape and allows them to dry easily in the air. Keep them indoors to avoid rain.

4. Spread clothes over a mosquito net

Spread clothes over your mosquito net at night. With the fan running, they will dry overnight.

5. Use a hairdryer or iron

If all else fails, use a hairdryer. You can also dry clothes with a hot iron. This is a quick solution, especially if you're in a hurry for work.

6. Use the washing machine's dryer

If you have a washing machine with a dryer, use it after washing. This dries clothes quickly without extra time or hassle.