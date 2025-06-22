English

Stay active this monsoon: 7 simple home workouts that work

Jun 22 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
Your Home Fitness Center

“Don't stop exercising just because you can't go out in the rain.” You can create a mini-gym for yourself even in a 5x5 feet space at home. All you need is willpower!

1. Warm-up - Jumping Jacks

“Exercise is more effective when the body is warmed up.” 30 seconds of jumping jacks increases heart rate and warms up the muscles.

2. For Legs - Squats

“Just 15 squats daily, the foundation for strong legs!” At home, without any equipment, squats strengthen hips and legs.

3. Arms and Shoulders - Push-ups

“The perfect exercise to shape your body.” Start according to your ability – 5, 10, then 15 push-ups. No equipment needed.

4. Strengthen Your Core - Plank

“Effective for abdominal muscles, back, and balance.” A 30-second plank will strengthen your core. Increase the time every week.

5. Cardio - Spot Jogging

“Running indoors might feel different, but it burns fat!” Your hall can be your track. 1 minute of spot jogging – great for the heart!

6. Flexibility - Yoga and Stretching

“A beautiful combination of mind, body, and breath.” Yoga poses like Surya Namaskar, Bhujangasana, and Vajrasana are very beneficial for digestion, focus, and fitness.

7. Stretching - Breath Control

“Deep breathing calms the body and steadies the mind.” Focus on your breath for 5-10 minutes while sitting or lying down.

