“Don't stop exercising just because you can't go out in the rain.” You can create a mini-gym for yourself even in a 5x5 feet space at home. All you need is willpower!
“Exercise is more effective when the body is warmed up.” 30 seconds of jumping jacks increases heart rate and warms up the muscles.
“Just 15 squats daily, the foundation for strong legs!” At home, without any equipment, squats strengthen hips and legs.
“The perfect exercise to shape your body.” Start according to your ability – 5, 10, then 15 push-ups. No equipment needed.
“Effective for abdominal muscles, back, and balance.” A 30-second plank will strengthen your core. Increase the time every week.
“Running indoors might feel different, but it burns fat!” Your hall can be your track. 1 minute of spot jogging – great for the heart!
“A beautiful combination of mind, body, and breath.” Yoga poses like Surya Namaskar, Bhujangasana, and Vajrasana are very beneficial for digestion, focus, and fitness.
“Deep breathing calms the body and steadies the mind.” Focus on your breath for 5-10 minutes while sitting or lying down.
