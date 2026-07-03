Researchers used electron microscopes to examine the volcanic particles and discovered that the gold exists as tiny crystal-like grains measuring up to about 60 micrometres in size.

Scientists believe the gold is transported upward through volcanic gases containing chlorine- and sulphur-rich compounds. As these gases cool after leaving the volcano, the gold separates from them and crystallises into microscopic particles.

Interestingly, traces of gold have also been detected in gases from several other volcanoes around the world, including Hawaii's Kilauea, Italy's Mount Etna, Alaska's Augustine Volcano and Mexico's El Chichón. However, the concentration and behaviour of gold at Mount Erebus appear to be far more unusual, making it one of the most fascinating volcanic systems on Earth.

Scientists Are Still Searching for the Exact Answer

Despite decades of research, experts have not reached a definitive conclusion about how Mount Erebus produces these gold crystals.

Two leading theories have emerged:

• The first suggests that gold separates directly from chlorine-rich volcanic gases as they cool in the atmosphere, forming tiny crystals. Some researchers question this explanation because the amount of gold present in the gases is extremely small.

• The second theory proposes that the gold crystals form first on the surface of the volcano's lava lake. Later, volcanic gases carry these pre-formed crystals into the atmosphere, where they are dispersed over vast distances.

Although neither theory has been fully confirmed, Mount Erebus continues to offer scientists valuable insights into volcanic chemistry and the movement of rare metals within Earth's interior.

The volcano remains one of Antarctica's most extraordinary natural wonders, proving that even after decades of study, our planet still holds geological mysteries waiting to be solved.