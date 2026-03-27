Once you drink, alcohol quickly hits your brain through your bloodstream, giving you that buzz. But getting it out of your system takes a lot longer, and that's where the real danger can be.

After you have a drink, alcohol generally stays active in your blood for about 12 to 24 hours and can be detected in various tests. Depending on the test, it can be found in your blood for up to 12 hours, on your breath for 24 hours, and in your urine for 12-48 hours. Specialised urine tests can even detect it for 72-80 hours. And believe it or not, it can be traced in your hair for up to 90 days.

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Here's a detailed breakdown of how long alcohol takes to leave your body:

* Blood: Alcohol can be found in your blood for about 12 hours after your last drink.

* Breath: A breathalyser test can detect alcohol for up to 24 hours.

* Urine: It's usually detectable for 12-24 hours. However, if you've had a lot to drink, advanced tests (like the EtG test) can find traces for up to 72-80 hours.

* Saliva: It can be detected in your saliva for 12 to 24 hours.

* Hair: Your hair follicles can show evidence of alcohol use for 90 days or even longer.

Factors that decide how long alcohol stays in your body:

1. Liver's capacity: Your liver can typically metabolize about one standard drink, which is around 15-20 ml of alcohol, per hour.

2. Amount and type of drink: If you drink a large amount of alcohol, it will naturally take much longer for your body to process it.

3. Food intake: Drinking on an empty stomach allows alcohol to be absorbed into the blood much faster. Eating before you drink slows this process down.

4. Body structure and gender: Generally, people with smaller body frames and women tend to retain alcohol in their system for longer.

5. Age and health: As you get older, your liver's ability to break down alcohol tends to decrease.

Some important facts to know:

* It's a common myth that drinking coffee or exercising helps you sober up faster. This is not true.

* To completely flush alcohol out of your system, you need to give it enough time and drink plenty of water.

The dangers of drinking too much:

Excessive drinking can cause serious harm:

It reduces your brain's functional capacity.

It damages your liver and pancreas.

It negatively impacts your central nervous system.

It increases the risk of gastritis and ulcers.

It has a negative effect on your skin and hormones.

A very important warning

The idea that you can just "sleep it off" and be fine is a dangerous mistake. It takes time for alcohol to leave your body. So, it's crucial to wait for a significant amount of time before driving or making any important decisions.