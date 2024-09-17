Can alcohol cause memory loss? Effects of wine and beer on brain

Many people talk excessively and get into arguments when they drink. But later, they claim to remember nothing. Is this true? Let's find out.

Scientists say that even a small peg is not good for health. Alcohol is very harmful to health. Many studies have shown that it damages health, whether in small or large quantities. Did you know? As soon as alcohol enters your body, it starts showing its effect. Your brain is also affected in many ways after drinking alcohol. Some people cry under the influence of alcohol, while others laugh. Some people speak English, Hindi, etc. Others express all their anger and feelings. Many people don't even remember what they said while drunk. Do you know why this happens?

When alcohol enters your body, it immediately passes through your stomach lining into your bloodstream. From there it reaches all the tissues in the body. Did you know? It only takes 5 minutes for alcohol to reach the brain. Within 10 minutes, the drug starts showing its effect.

One study found that shyness and hesitation are greatly reduced after drinking alcohol. That's why they speak freely. They also speak languages they don't know without any shame. You must have often seen people speaking English after drinking.

When someone drinks too much alcohol, alcohol-related blackouts start happening in their brain. Because of this, they may have a gap in their memory at that time. This means that they may not remember what they said during this time.



Experts say that these gaps only happen when someone drinks too much alcohol. The things they say while drunk are only remembered until then. Experts say that these are not remembered for a long time. This means that when they talk under the influence of alcohol and slip into intoxication, they forget those things.

A person under the influence of alcohol is more likely to make wrong decisions. They cannot control themselves. Blackouts are more likely to occur if you drink alcohol on an empty stomach, drink too much alcohol, or are taking antidepressants.

