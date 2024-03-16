Holi 2024: Garden party to carnival, 10 party places to visit in Delhi

Here are some popular spots to celebrate Holi in Delhi.

Holi, the festival of colors, is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalguna, which typically falls in February or March according to the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Holi is expected to be celebrated on Saturday, March 25. In Delhi, there are numerous places where you can celebrate Holi with enthusiasm and joy. Here are some popular spots to celebrate Holi in Delhi:

Holi Cow Festival: This is one of the most famous Holi events in Delhi, known for its vibrant colors, music, and festive atmosphere. It usually takes place at different locations across the city and features live performances, DJs, and organic colors.

Holi Moo Festival: Held at Asiad Village in Delhi, Holi Moo Festival is a lively event featuring live music, DJ sets, food stalls, and colorful activities. It attracts a diverse crowd and is known for its energetic ambiance.

Holi Rangotsav at Radisson Blu Plaza: Radisson Blu Plaza in Delhi hosts a grand Holi celebration called Holi Rangotsav, featuring live music, rain dance, organic colors, and delicious food options. The event offers a family-friendly environment with entertainment for all ages.

Holi Reloaded at Kingdom of Dreams: Holi Reloaded at Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram (near Delhi) is a popular Holi party that combines traditional festivities with modern entertainment. It features live music, DJ performances, dance shows, and a rain dance setup.

Holi Beach Party at Wet 'n' Wild: Wet 'n' Wild water park in Delhi hosts a Holi Beach Party with water slides, rain dance, live music, and vibrant colors. It offers a unique experience of celebrating Holi in a beach-like setting.

Holi Garden Party at The Lalit: The Lalit hotel in Delhi organizes a Holi Garden Party in its lush green gardens, featuring live music, DJ sets, organic colors, and a festive ambiance. It's a luxurious and elegant way to celebrate Holi with friends and family.

Holi Bash at The Leela Palace: The Leela Palace hotel in Delhi hosts a Holi Bash with a lavish spread of food, live music, DJ performances, and colorful decorations. It offers a sophisticated setting for celebrating Holi in style.

Holi Fest at DLF Promenade: DLF Promenade mall in Delhi hosts a Holi Fest with music, dance performances, games, and activities for all ages. It's a family-friendly event with a fun-filled atmosphere.

Holi Carnival at Select CITYWALK: Select CITYWALK mall in Delhi organizes a Holi Carnival with live performances, DJ music, games, and activities. It's a vibrant and lively event suitable for people of all ages.

Community Holi Celebrations: Many residential colonies, parks, and communities in Delhi organize their own Holi celebrations with cultural performances, music, colors, and traditional rituals. These local events offer a more intimate and community-oriented experience of celebrating Holi.