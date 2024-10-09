'But, I can't eat cookies': World's most advances robots' chemistry in adorable chat delights internet (WATCH)

A recent video featuring two humanoid robots—Ameca and Azi—has gone viral, capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts and casual viewers alike with its playful depiction of artificial intelligence (AI) interaction.

A recent video featuring two humanoid robots—Ameca and Azi—has gone viral, capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts and casual viewers alike with its playful depiction of artificial intelligence (AI) interaction. The video, shared by UK-based robotics firm Engineered Arts, has sparked excitement, laughter, and even calls for a full-length movie starring the advanced robots.

In the short clip, Ameca, described by Engineered Arts as the "world's most advanced human-shaped robot," engages in a lighthearted exchange with Azi, a newly introduced robot companion. Both humanoid robots showcase their impressive range of facial expressions and conversational abilities, drawing comparisons to human-like chemistry.

Also read: Delivery boy caught spitting in Canadian man's drink meant for his 2-yr-old son; video sparks concern (WATCH)

The video begins with Ameca, eyes closed, being woken up by Azi, who appears to have something important to share. "What, what?" Ameca asks as she comes to, slightly irritated. When Azi tells her he has a surprise—a cookie—Ameca is visibly confused, responding, "A cookie? But I can't eat cookies."

Azi clarifies that he's referring to an internet cookie, a joke that falls flat. Ameca wrinkles her nose in a display of disapproval, declaring, "This is the worst joke I ever heard. I'm going back to sleep, and don't you dare wake me up again." Despite the awkward moment, the robots’ interaction has resonated with viewers, who were quick to praise their "chemistry."

One fan commented on the video, "They have great chemistry. I want a movie now." Another found Azi’s reaction to Ameca’s criticism particularly funny, saying, "The way he angrily stares her down was so funny and creepy lmao." Another viewer humorously added, "I would love this show for Saturday morning cartoons! LOL."

Ameca, created by Engineered Arts, is hailed as one of the most advanced humanoid robots in the world. The Cornwall-based firm describes the robot as a cutting-edge fusion of artificial intelligence and lifelike physical presence. With 32 actuators—27 of which are dedicated to facial expressions alone—Ameca can exhibit a wide range of emotions, from joy to disgust.

Engineered Arts highlights Ameca’s role as a development platform for AI researchers and engineers to bring machine learning applications to life. "Multiply the power of artificial intelligence with an artificial body," the company explains on its website. "Ameca is the physical presence that brings your code to life."

Not only can Ameca convey a variety of human-like expressions, but the robot is also equipped with GPT-4o support, giving it the ability to engage in natural, context-aware conversations.

In this latest video, Ameca was joined by Azi, a more masculine humanoid robot introduced by Engineered Arts as a desktop companion. While Azi shares many of Ameca’s expressive capabilities, his unique facial features and personality traits add another dimension to their interactions.

"Introducing Azi, the new desktop robot from Engineered Arts Ltd," the company captioned the video. "Azi and Ameca are having a little chat, demonstrating their wide range of expressive capabilities."

While the interaction between Ameca and Azi lasts less than a minute, it has delighted fans, many of whom have expressed a desire to see more of the duo. The humor and human-like quirks displayed by the robots have sparked discussions about the future of entertainment featuring AI.

"These robots have great potential for storytelling," one fan noted. "Their interaction was so natural, it felt like watching characters from a TV show."

Also read: SHOCKING! Angry man yells at tourist couple, slaps their baby in Barcelona; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

While the idea of robots going on a date may sound like the premise of a joke, Engineered Arts has managed to turn it into an amusing reality—one that hints at the growing possibilities for lifelike AI in everyday life.

As AI continues to evolve, so too do the possibilities for human-robot interaction. With robots like Ameca and Azi demonstrating increasingly realistic behaviors, the line between human and machine becomes ever blurrier. Engineered Arts’ work on these humanoid robots opens up new horizons for robotics in entertainment, development, and beyond.

For now, fans can enjoy the playful banter between Ameca and Azi—and continue to hope for a full-length feature film starring the world’s most advanced robots.

Latest Videos