Navratri 2024 Day 7 Maa Kalaratri: Know all about puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, colour, significance and bhog

Navratri, starting on October 3, marks the celebration of Maa Durga’s nine divine forms. The seventh day honors Goddess Kalaratri, known for her fierce protective power against evil forces. Rituals, color symbolism, and devotion shape this sacred festival, which culminates with Durga Visarjan on October 12

Navratri commenced on October 3, marking the onset of Shardiya Navratri, a revered festival among Hindu devotees. This nine-day celebration honors Maa Durga and her nine manifestations, collectively referred to as the Navdurgas. Each day is filled with diverse rituals and customs that embody devotion and community spirit. The festivities will culminate on October 12 with Durga Visarjan, during which idols of the goddess are immersed in water. The tenth day, known as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, represents the victory of good over evil.

On the seventh day, devotees pay homage to Goddess Kalaratri, who is celebrated for her protective qualities, believed to safeguard her devotees from negativity and grant their wishes. This day is symbolized by the color royal blue.

Honoring Goddess Kalaratri on Day 7

The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Durga as Goddess Kalaratri. This powerful form of the goddess is recognized for her ability to combat malevolent spirits and demonic forces, embodying the highest level of protection against evil.

According to Hindu legends, this day is significant as Goddess Parvati sheds her golden outer skin to transform into Kalaratri, preparing to face the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. Rituals on this day typically include Utsava and Navagraha pujas.

Maa Kalaratri is regarded as the most fierce incarnation of Navdurga, tasked with eliminating ignorance and evil from the world. She is portrayed with dark hair, three eyes, and four arms, demonstrating the Abhaya and Varada mudras, while wielding a sword and an iron hook in her left hand.

The mantra associated with the worship of Goddess Kalaratri on this day is "Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah."

Significance of Royal Blue on Navratri Day 7

Wearing royal blue on this day serves as a beautiful tribute to Mata Kalaratri. This vibrant color symbolizes wealth, elegance, and tranquility. Embracing this hue not only elevates the festive atmosphere but also conveys a sense of refinement and style, enhancing the overall experience of the nine-day celebration.

This tradition highlights the spiritual connection between colors and the divine, making royal blue a fitting choice as devotees honor the fierce and protective nature of Goddess Kalaratri.

Puja Vidhi for Mata Kalaratri on Day 7

On the seventh day of Navratri, devotees are encouraged to wake up early, perform personal cleansing rituals, and dress in fresh attire. It is widely believed that conducting Navgraha Puja on this day is highly auspicious.

During the puja, devotees typically use offerings such as rice, bhogs, incense sticks, panchamrita, dry fruits, perfumed water, and flowers. The night-blooming jasmine, known to be favored by Mata Kalaratri, is offered to appease her during the rituals.

Shubh Muhurat for Navratri Day 7

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the seventh day of Navratri are as follows:

Brahma Muhurat Start Time: 4:40 AM End Time: 5:29 AM



