Holding urine for a long time puts pressure on the kidneys, causing toxins to remain in the body. This can lead to urinary tract infections (UTI), kidney stones, and weakening of the bladder muscles, causing serious health problems.

In today's busy life, we are often occupied with office meetings, college classes, or long drives! But in this hustle, we forget to respond to the body's 'urgent' call. Whether you decide to wait another five minutes or can't find a toilet at the right time, this small negligence can be a death knell for your kidneys. Stubbornly holding your urine isn't just a matter of discipline; it's a surgical strike on your health!

'Reverse Gear' Pressure on the Kidneys

Our kidneys work day and night to filter blood and produce urine. If you stubbornly avoid urinating, the urine starts to flow back towards the kidneys (Reverse Flow). This pressure exhausts the kidneys. Toxic bacteria and salt that should have been expelled from the body remain inside, starting to kill the kidney cells like a slow poison.

The Burning Annoyance of UTI

Holding in your urine is like inviting bacteria to a party! If they lay eggs and reproduce in your urinary tract, a UTI (Urinary Tract Infection) is guaranteed. A burning sensation while urinating, lower abdominal pain, and foul-smelling urine will trouble you. Remember, this is a major headache not just for women, but for men too!

A Stone-Like Disease: Kidney Stones

If you drink less water and don't expel the urine that has formed, it becomes hard and concentrated. It then transforms into 'kidney stones.' Once these stones start causing pain, it becomes necessary to rush to the hospital with vomiting and bloody urine. Ultimately, surgery might be the only option!

Muscle Loosening and Other Risks

Repeatedly holding urine causes your bladder muscles to loosen like elastic. In the future, you might face the risk of urine leakage without even realizing it. People with diabetes, men with prostate issues, and those with pre-existing kidney problems should never attempt this.