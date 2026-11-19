A cake that appears to be wrapped in plastic has caught the internet’s attention, but the wrapping is edible. Hyperrealistic cake artist Dayeeta Pal shared a video showing how to make a plastic-like sheet using water, gelatin and glycerine.

A cake that appears to be wrapped in plastic has caught the internet’s attention, but the wrapping is edible. Hyperrealistic cake artist Dayeeta Pal shared a video showing how to make a plastic-like sheet using water, gelatin and glycerine.

Her creation features a croissant cake covered in what looks like ordinary packaging. Pal said 99% of people did not believe her when she told them the plastic could be eaten.

The recipe uses three ingredients: a teaspoon of glycerine, 125 ml of water and 10 grams of gelatin. Pal lets the mixture rest for around 10 minutes, then heats it until the ingredients dissolve. She spreads the liquid over a non-stick surface and leaves it to dry.

Watch the viral video here:

Also Read: 36 Artists Create 455 Edible Artworks Celebrating India Heritage

After one or two days, the sheet can be peeled off. Drying time may vary depending on the climate. As the water evaporates, the mixture forms a film resembling plastic. In her caption, Pal described it as a vegetarian version and said it may be more brittle because of the vegan substitute.

The experiment sparked reactions. One user called it an “awesome prank”, while another wrote, “I was more shocked that the croissant was cake”. “This feels illegal,” another comment read.

Some users questioned whether the edible sheet could replace conventional food wrapping. One person wrote: “The fact that people think the edible plastic wrap is to replace actual plastic wrap shows how low IQ and moronic society has become.”

Another imagined the danger of confusing the two materials: “I imagine someone accidentally thinks that the real plastic was the edible one and the edible plastic was the real one and eats the real plastic.” Another user said: “That is a damn good work of art.”

The video has received more than 13.9 million views, with viewers fascinated by the illusion and the technique behind it.

Also Read: Jodhpur Sweet Shop Launches Unique Firecracker-Themed Diwali Treats