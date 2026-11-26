Going on a road trip across India in your own car or bike is a whole different vibe. Wide roads paired with breathtaking natural scenery make the journey totally stress-free. Sometimes, poor planning lands us on terrible roads, leaving us completely exhausted.

You might even feel like never going on a road trip again. But some places pull you back time and again simply because the roads are that stunning. Love long drives in cars or going full throttle on a bike? Here are the top 5 most beautiful routes in India just for you.

A trip isn't just about the destination; the journey needs to be scenic too. Cruising on smooth, wide roads winding through high valleys, cascading waterfalls, snow-capped mountains, coastal stretches, and dense forests is true luxury. These five destinations offer the perfect blend of everything. You can hit these spots on a bike or in a car.